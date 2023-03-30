BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

