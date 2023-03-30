BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Stock Down 16.5 %
NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
