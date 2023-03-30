AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

