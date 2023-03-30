ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
AACG stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
About ATA Creativity Global
Further Reading
