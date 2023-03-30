Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 1.7 %

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

