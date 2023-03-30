Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.