Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
