Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

