Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Major Shareholder Buys $261,954.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intevac alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 46,931 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 27,300 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intevac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.