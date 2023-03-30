Jeffrey A. Davis Purchases 1,790 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.