Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $197,120.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.26. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

