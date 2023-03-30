Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 4,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

