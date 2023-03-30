Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 4,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

