Contrasting Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0.30% 10.57% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charter Hall Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

57.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 4.85 $14.43 million ($0.83) -14.23

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Capstead’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

