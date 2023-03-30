Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells A$299,070.36 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stuart Crow sold 553,834 shares of Lake Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$299,070.36 ($199,380.24).

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lake Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Stuart Crow sold 7,365,533 shares of Lake Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33), for a total transaction of A$3,594,380.10 ($2,396,253.40).

Lake Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 23.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.