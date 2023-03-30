Alto Investors Lp Palo Sells 200,919 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

