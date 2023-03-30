Alto Investors Lp Palo Sells 200,919 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Articles
