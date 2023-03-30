Jonathan E. Lim Acquires 100,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erasca Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Get Erasca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

About Erasca

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.