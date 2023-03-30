Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $1,743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $28,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

UTHR stock opened at $217.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

