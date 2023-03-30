Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $110,096,900.25 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,917,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,311,666,653.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
