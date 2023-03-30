SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 65,900 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

