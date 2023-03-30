H Allan Dow Sells 22,490 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $178,477.04.

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $7,742.30.

American Software stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

