Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.20

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 147.70 ($1.81), with a volume of 210689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.80).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.77%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.13%.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

