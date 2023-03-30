Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.20

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 147.70 ($1.81), with a volume of 210689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.76.
Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.