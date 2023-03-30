TUI (LON:TUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $692.20

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 692.20 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 718.20 ($8.82), with a volume of 162362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,383 ($16.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUI shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.22) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.61).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,012.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

