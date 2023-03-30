SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.45. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
About SIFCO Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.