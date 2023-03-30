StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
THM opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.