Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.41. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $25.20.
Oragenics Company Profile
