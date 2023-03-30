Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.41. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $25.20.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.