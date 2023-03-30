Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

