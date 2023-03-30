Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of CMCM opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
