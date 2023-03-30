Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

