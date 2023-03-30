China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

