Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EQC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $40,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $26,738,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.