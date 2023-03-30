Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE EQC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.84.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.