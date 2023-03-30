Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.