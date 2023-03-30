China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
About China Life Insurance
