StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
About Emerson Radio
