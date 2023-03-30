Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

