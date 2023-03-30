Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

