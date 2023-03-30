Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
