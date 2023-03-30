Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
