InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

