InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
NSPR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.
InspireMD Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.