Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after buying an additional 646,644 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

