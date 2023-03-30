InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

