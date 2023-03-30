Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %

TAIT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

