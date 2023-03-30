Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $402.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

