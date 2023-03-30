TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

See Also

