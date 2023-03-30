Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 2.5 %

TANH stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

