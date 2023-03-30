iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.69

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 267293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $949,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

