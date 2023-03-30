iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.83

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 3953119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 438,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

