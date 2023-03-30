Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.