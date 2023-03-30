Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
