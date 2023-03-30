UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.2 %

UTSI opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

