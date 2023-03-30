Evercore ISI Cuts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $8.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

ESRT opened at $6.31 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

