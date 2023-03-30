Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $885.05

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 885.05 ($10.87) and last traded at GBX 876 ($10.76), with a volume of 351091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877.50 ($10.78).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($11.84).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 818.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 784.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

In other news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,602.65). Insiders have bought a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

