Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,207.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,207 ($27.12) and last traded at GBX 2,207 ($27.12), with a volume of 1224036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($26.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.40) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,192.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,994.49.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,111.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 66,608 shares worth $143,656,639. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

