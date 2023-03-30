Analyzing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.25 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.95 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bit Digital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.